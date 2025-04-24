Karnataka Cabinet Decentralizes Meetings, Approves Major Projects

In a move to bring governance closer to the people, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the state cabinet meetings will now rotate among four different regions: Mysuru, Belagavi, Bijapur, and Nandi Hills, Bengaluru. This decision was made in a meeting chaired by Siddaramaiah at Male Mahadeshwara Hills in the Mysuru region on Thursday.

During the meeting, the cabinet condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, offering condolences to the victims. The CM revealed that the cabinet addressed 78 different issues. Compared to the earlier meeting in Kalaburagi, which approved Rs 3,647 crore worth of development works, the latest session sanctioned significant projects in healthcare and infrastructure.

Highlighting major approvals, Siddaramaiah stated Rs 1,787 crore has been earmarked for irrigation projects and Rs 228 crore for health sector improvements, including an upgrade to the Kollegala district hospital. Additionally, Rs 300 crore will boost tourism, and Rs 475 crore will rejuvenate 110 lakes in Gundlupete. The comprehensive initiative underscores the government's commitment to holistic regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)