CM Vishnu Deo Sai Launches Atal Suvidha Kendras to Boost Rural Services in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated 1,460 Atal Suvidha Kendras in Gram Panchayats to enhance rural services. Emphasizing groundwater conservation, he launched 'Mor Gaanv Mor Pani' campaign, while highlighting simultaneous panchayat and municipal elections as timesaving. PM Modi also addressed the nation on National Panchayati Raj Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:34 IST
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated 1,460 Atal Suvidha Kendras across Gram Panchayats in a significant effort to enhance rural amenities. Speaking virtually on National Panchayati Raj Day, the Chief Minister engaged with residents statewide, emphasizing the government's focus on upgrading rural infrastructure.

CM Sai announced plans to establish these facility centers in 8,000 panchayats over the next six months and extend the initiative to remaining areas shortly. He stressed the urgency of water conservation, launching the 'Mor Gaanv Mor Pani' campaign to safeguard rainwater resources within panchayats.

Highlighting efficient governance, CM Sai noted the streamlined approach in conducting simultaneous Panchayat and Municipal Corporation elections, echoing Prime Minister Modi's 'one nation, one election' vision. Meanwhile, PM Modi, speaking from Bihar, underlined the government's commitment to panchayat funding on National Panchayati Raj Day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

