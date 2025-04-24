India Pays Tribute with State Mourning for Pope Francis

India will observe state mourning on April 26 in a mark of respect for the funeral of Pope Francis, as declared by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The announcement was made on Thursday, specifying that the national flag would be flown at half-mast across all government buildings and there would be a halt in official entertainment.

Previously, the ministry had announced a three-day mourning period following the pontiff's passing. Mourning was observed on April 22 and 23, with the final mourning day aligned with the funeral schedule.

Pope Francis died at the age of 88 on Easter Monday after battling illness. As the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, he took over from Pope Benedict XVI in March 2013. The Vatican released images of him in an open coffin, while his funeral, to be held at St. Mary Major, will be officiated by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re.

(With inputs from agencies.)