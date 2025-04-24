Left Menu

THDC India Achieves Milestone with First 250 MW Pumped Storage Unit Synchronisation

THDC India announced the successful synchronisation of its first 250 MW unit of the pumped storage project at Tehri, operating in pump condenser mode. This marks a significant achievement towards the commissioning of India's first variable speed 1,000 MW PSP. The Tehri complex aims for a 2,400 MW capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:50 IST
State-owned THDC India has reached a significant milestone by synchronising the first 250 MW unit of its pumped storage plant (PSP) in pump condenser mode at Tehri, Uttarakhand.

This dual-operation mode utilizes the turbine for electricity generation while also serving as a condenser. The company is developing a 1,000 MW PSP project split into four 250 MW units at Tehri. According to a statement, CMD R K Vishnoi has highlighted this achievement as a major step towards the completion of India's inaugural variable speed 1,000 MW PSP project.

With the successful synchronisation completed on Wednesday, the overall power capacity at the Tehri hydro power complex will reach 2,400 MW, enhancing the region's energy infrastructure. THDC India, headquartered in Rishikesh, is a joint venture between NTPC and the Uttar Pradesh government, holding a 75:25 partnership, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

