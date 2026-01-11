Left Menu

Uttarakhand Bandh Sparks Demand for Justice in Ankita Bhandari Case

As tensions rise over the Ankita Bhandari murder case, the Uttarakhand Police ramps up security amid calls for a statewide bandh. Opposition seeks a CBI probe, urging peaceful protest and cautioning against lawlessness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:30 IST
Earlier visual of a protest in Dehradun over Ankita Bhandari Murder case (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the tumult surrounding the Ankita Bhandari murder case, the Uttarakhand Police have fortified their presence across the region in anticipation of a statewide 'bandh' on January 11, called by various groups demanding justice.

Inspector General of Police Rajiv Swaroop, overseeing Garhwal Range, highlighted the deployment of additional officers in key marketplaces and vulnerable areas, underscoring the importance of maintaining public order while respecting democratic rights to protest peacefully.

Amidst these developments, opposition figures, including former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, are intensifying their push for a CBI investigation, alleging governmental interference in the quest for justice and emphasizing the continued struggle for transparency and accountability in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

