Uttarakhand Bandh Sparks Demand for Justice in Ankita Bhandari Case

Amidst the tumult surrounding the Ankita Bhandari murder case, the Uttarakhand Police have fortified their presence across the region in anticipation of a statewide 'bandh' on January 11, called by various groups demanding justice.

Inspector General of Police Rajiv Swaroop, overseeing Garhwal Range, highlighted the deployment of additional officers in key marketplaces and vulnerable areas, underscoring the importance of maintaining public order while respecting democratic rights to protest peacefully.

Amidst these developments, opposition figures, including former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, are intensifying their push for a CBI investigation, alleging governmental interference in the quest for justice and emphasizing the continued struggle for transparency and accountability in the case.

