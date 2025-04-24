Left Menu

China's Property Sector and Economic Stimulus: IMF Insights

IMF's Asia and Pacific Department calls for China to address property sector and reform its pension system, suggesting potential for increased economic stimulus. While Krishna Srinivasan emphasizes the availability of near-term space for stimulus, he notes that it needs to be balanced by fiscal consolidation in the medium term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:51 IST
China's Property Sector and Economic Stimulus: IMF Insights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged China to take decisive action to tackle its property sector issues and explore possibilities for economic stimulus to invigorate consumption. This call for reform was made public by Krishna Srinivasan, the director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, during a Thursday news conference.

Srinivasan highlighted the existing challenges within China's property sector and underscored the necessity for reforms in the pension system to ensure economic stability. He emphasized the importance of these issues by stating, "More needs to be done on the property sector," while addressing the media.

Furthermore, Srinivasan asserted that China possesses the capacity to step up stimulus efforts in the near term. However, he cautioned that any such measures must be balanced by fiscal consolidation strategies to maintain economic health over the medium term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025