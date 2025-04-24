Delhi Court Denies Bail for Alleged AQIS Leader Amid Prosecution Sanction Delay

In a significant legal development, Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday dismissed the bail application of Dr. Ishtiyaq Ahmed, who faces allegations of spearheading the Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) Jharkhand Training Module.

The court, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Dr. Hardeep Kaur, declared that the plea lacked merit, thus refusing the bail despite ongoing disputes over proper prosecution sanction under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The case's charge sheet, submitted on February 17, 2025, includes serious allegations related to terrorist activities.

Judge Kaur acknowledged that while the required sanction under the Explosive Substances Act is completed, the necessary approval under UAPA remains pending, attributing the delay to administrative inefficiencies within the Delhi government. Despite these hurdles, the court highlighted that the prosecution could still proceed once the sanction order is finalized. Delhi Police initially charged eight individuals, including Dr. Ishtiyaq Ahmed, on allegations of planning violent actions supported by arms and terrorist training.

(With inputs from agencies.)