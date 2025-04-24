Britain's Ambitious Push for Clean Energy Superpower Status

Britain has called on global leaders for tighter international cooperation to bolster energy security, highlighting the vulnerability of countries to the weaponization of energy supplies. This appeal came during a London meeting amid rising global energy concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which led to spiking prices and Europe's efforts to reduce reliance on Russian fuels.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized energy as a cornerstone of national security, aiming to transform it from a vulnerability to a strength. The gathering, attended by energy leaders from 60 governments, saw EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announce a forthcoming plan to phase out Russian fossil fuels imports by 2027.

Faced with high fossil fuel costs, Britain plans to decarbonize its electricity sector by 2030, expanding renewable energy sources. The Labour government has announced significant investments in the offshore wind sector, aiming to regain momentum amidst inflation and supply chain issues, striving to position Britain as a leader in clean energy.

