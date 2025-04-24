Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Boosts Mass Wedding Scheme, Enhances Support for Underprivileged

The Uttar Pradesh government has raised the annual income limit for the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana to Rs 3 lakh, aiming to reach more underprivileged people. The financial benefits for newlyweds under the scheme have also been increased. The Chief Minister emphasized linking pensions with the Family ID database for effective administration.

Updated: 24-04-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:42 IST
Uttar Pradesh Boosts Mass Wedding Scheme, Enhances Support for Underprivileged
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken significant steps to broaden the reach of the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana by increasing the annual income eligibility limit from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. This move is designed to include more individuals from underprivileged backgrounds, providing crucial support for their marital journey.

Under the revised scheme, the financial aid for newlyweds has seen a substantial increase. Each couple will now receive Rs 1 lakh, a notable jump from the previous Rs 51,000. To further support the couple's new beginnings, Rs 60,000 will be directly deposited into the bride's bank account, complemented by Rs 25,000 worth of household items and wedding gifts. An additional Rs 15,000 is allocated for covering wedding ceremony expenses.

During a recent review meeting with the Social Welfare Department, Chief Minister Adityanath underscored the importance of effective governance. He urged the integration of the Vridha Pension Yojana with the Family ID database, ensuring that eligible seniors automatically receive their pensions once they reach the age of 60.

(With inputs from agencies.)

