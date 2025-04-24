Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Life and Injures Another in Agricultural Field Blaze
A tragic fire in an agricultural field near Nurpur Sethan village resulted in the death of an unidentified girl and burn injuries to her brother. The blaze rapidly spread across multiple villages, damaging hundreds of acres. This marks the second fatal incident in the region within a week.
A fire incident in an agricultural field near Nurpur Sethan village claimed the life of an unidentified girl and left her brother with burn injuries, police reported on Thursday.
The fire, which erupted around 2 pm, rapidly spread, affecting several villages including Baje Ke, Bazidpur, and Jhoke Hari Har. Hundreds of acres of land were damaged as the flames engulfed the area.
While fire brigades managed to contain the blaze, the tragic incident highlights persistent safety concerns. This is the second such occurrence in a week, following a similar fatal fire on April 20.
