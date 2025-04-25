Heightened Security and Diplomatic Measures: India's Response to Pahalgam Attack

Security measures have been significantly increased in Paltan Bazaar, a prominent market in Dehradun, amid concerns over unauthorized military uniform sales following Friday's terror attack in Pahalgam. The assailants were reportedly disguised in military attire. Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh mentioned that the market, known for older uniform shops, was subjected to a random inspection.

This initiative aims to curb impersonation and the potential misuse of military clothing. Shopkeepers like Sagar Ahuja have been instructed to ensure that only authorized individuals purchase such items, checking ID cards, Aadhaar cards, and verifying phone numbers during the sale process. Ahuja explained that current regulations ensure army uniform materials are distributed solely through army canteens, with barcode checks to prevent civilian sales.

In response to the Pahalgam attack, heightened security is implemented in the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan and the Nainital region near the international border. Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi will visit Srinagar to evaluate the security situation. Concurrently, diplomatic measures, such as closing Attari ICP and suspending visas for Pakistani nationals, represent India's robust reaction following the perpetrators' targeting of tourists in Pahalgam.

