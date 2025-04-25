SBI Life Insurance Surges with Robust Growth and Market Leadership

SBI Life Insurance, a leader in India's insurance sector, reported substantial gains for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The company's New Business Premium reached Rs. 35,577 crores, demonstrating impressive resilience and strategic growth in the competitive insurance market.

The insurer marked a 27% increase in profit after tax, amounting to Rs. 2,413 crores. The company's solvency ratio remains steady at 1.96, exceeding regulatory requirements, which highlights its financial soundness. Additionally, assets under management also witnessed a growth, reflecting a robust 15% increase, reaching Rs. 4,48,039 crores.

SBI Life's market leadership is further solidified by its dominant 22.8% share in the Individual Rated Premium market, attributed to its diversified network and customer-centric policies. The company's commitment to innovation and maintaining high ethical standards ensures its continued success and contribution to India's financial landscape.

