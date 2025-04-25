Left Menu

Kapil Sibal Urges Parliament Session for India's Stance Post-Pahalgam Attack

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has called for a special parliamentary session to unify India’s stance following the Pahalgam terror attack. He suggests sending delegations overseas to build awareness and urges strong diplomatic moves, including UN resolutions, against nations supporting terrorism.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session of Parliament. This session, he suggests, should serve to express national sentiments and gain insights from lawmakers, showcasing a united front against terrorism globally.

Addressing reporters in the national capital, Sibal proposed dispatching a delegation comprising both ruling and opposition MPs to countries such as the US, Europe, and beyond. He emphasized the necessity of this step to enhance global awareness and apply diplomatic pressure on nations entangled with terrorism support.

Sibal also advocated for passing a resolution in the United Nations Security Council to scrutinize China's position on the matter. According to Sibal, trade restrictions should be considered for nations engaging in commerce with Pakistan, which has faced accusations of backing cross-border terrorism.

The Pahalgam attack on April 22 claimed the lives of 26 individuals, prompting significant countermeasures from India, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the expulsion of Pakistani High Commission officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

