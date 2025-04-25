Bank of Maharashtra's Impressive Profit Surge
The Bank of Maharashtra reported a 23% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 1,493 crore for Q1 2025 compared to Rs 1,218 crore previously. Total income rose to Rs 7,711 crore, with interest income growing to Rs 6,731 crore. Gross and net NPAs showed a decline, indicating improved asset quality.
The State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has reported a significant 23% rise in its net profit, amounting to Rs 1,493 crore for the March 2025 quarter. This marks a substantial increase from the Rs 1,218 crore profit recorded during the same period last year.
The Pune-based financial institution's total income surged to Rs 7,711 crore, as per the latest regulatory filings, compared to Rs 6,488 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Interest income alone jumped to Rs 6,731 crore, reflecting robust performance.
Highlighting strengthened financial stability, BoM's Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPAs) reduced to 1.74% from 1.88%, while Net NPAs decreased to 0.18% of the advances. Notably, the bank's board has proposed a dividend of Rs 1.5 per share or 15% for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.
