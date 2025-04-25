Left Menu

Bank of Maharashtra's Impressive Profit Surge

The Bank of Maharashtra reported a 23% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 1,493 crore for Q1 2025 compared to Rs 1,218 crore previously. Total income rose to Rs 7,711 crore, with interest income growing to Rs 6,731 crore. Gross and net NPAs showed a decline, indicating improved asset quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:29 IST
Bank of Maharashtra's Impressive Profit Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has reported a significant 23% rise in its net profit, amounting to Rs 1,493 crore for the March 2025 quarter. This marks a substantial increase from the Rs 1,218 crore profit recorded during the same period last year.

The Pune-based financial institution's total income surged to Rs 7,711 crore, as per the latest regulatory filings, compared to Rs 6,488 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Interest income alone jumped to Rs 6,731 crore, reflecting robust performance.

Highlighting strengthened financial stability, BoM's Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPAs) reduced to 1.74% from 1.88%, while Net NPAs decreased to 0.18% of the advances. Notably, the bank's board has proposed a dividend of Rs 1.5 per share or 15% for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025