Bank of Maharashtra's Impressive Profit Surge

The State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has reported a significant 23% rise in its net profit, amounting to Rs 1,493 crore for the March 2025 quarter. This marks a substantial increase from the Rs 1,218 crore profit recorded during the same period last year.

The Pune-based financial institution's total income surged to Rs 7,711 crore, as per the latest regulatory filings, compared to Rs 6,488 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Interest income alone jumped to Rs 6,731 crore, reflecting robust performance.

Highlighting strengthened financial stability, BoM's Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPAs) reduced to 1.74% from 1.88%, while Net NPAs decreased to 0.18% of the advances. Notably, the bank's board has proposed a dividend of Rs 1.5 per share or 15% for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

