CPI's Black Flag Protest Highlights Controversy at Vice Chancellors' Meet in Tamil Nadu

In Chennai, the Communist Party of India (CPI) demonstrated a black flag protest against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The protest coincided with their participation in a Vice Chancellors' meeting in the Nilgiris district where major educational reforms were discussed.

Vice President Dhankhar described the National Education Policy (NEP) as transformative, aligning with India's civilizational ethos and emphasizing the importance of Indian languages. He urged academic institutions to better understand NEP to unlock its full potential, highlighting the policy as a national initiative.

The Conference tackled diverse educational issues, including the National Credit Framework, academic collaborations, and harnessing Artificial Intelligence for improved learning outcomes. Despite these discussions, Tamil Nadu's ongoing opposition to the NEP, stemming from perceived threats to regional language prominence, continues to cause tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)