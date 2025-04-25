CPI's Black Flag Protest Highlights Controversy at Vice Chancellors' Meet in Tamil Nadu
The Communist Party of India protested against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's participation in a Vice Chancellors' conference. Dhankhar described the National Education Policy as transformative, emphasizing the integration of Indian languages in education. The event aimed for discussions on educational advancements and collaboration.
In Chennai, the Communist Party of India (CPI) demonstrated a black flag protest against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The protest coincided with their participation in a Vice Chancellors' meeting in the Nilgiris district where major educational reforms were discussed.
Vice President Dhankhar described the National Education Policy (NEP) as transformative, aligning with India's civilizational ethos and emphasizing the importance of Indian languages. He urged academic institutions to better understand NEP to unlock its full potential, highlighting the policy as a national initiative.
The Conference tackled diverse educational issues, including the National Credit Framework, academic collaborations, and harnessing Artificial Intelligence for improved learning outcomes. Despite these discussions, Tamil Nadu's ongoing opposition to the NEP, stemming from perceived threats to regional language prominence, continues to cause tension.
