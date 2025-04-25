Left Menu

Advocate Urges PM Modi to Address Rising Violence Post-Pahalgam Attack

Advocate Gurlad Singh Kehlon has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the Pahalgam terror attack, drawing parallels with past anti-Sikh violence and urging decisive action against divisive forces. He highlights the urgent need for societal harmony and national security against external influences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:19 IST
People pay homage to victims of Terror attack (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Advocate Gurlad Singh Kehlon, a pivotal figure in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, has addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. In a heartfelt letter, Kehlon conveys deep sorrow over the incident, which has profoundly impacted India and resonated globally, threatening the fragility of peaceful coexistence.

Kehlon, who continues to seek justice for the victims of the 1984 riots, compares those somber memories to current violence against minorities, suggesting these incidents are stark reminders of unresolved historical tensions. He emphasizes the need to confront these persistent threats to establish harmony in Indian society.

Raising alarms about possible external orchestrations behind the Pahalgam massacre, Kehlon points to provocative declarations by figures like Pakistani General Army Munir and others. He accuses them of endorsing attacks on Hindu and Sikh communities, which he aligns with narratives from entities like Pakistan's ISI. Kehlon calls for robust government action to thwart these divisive influences, stressing the necessity of securing national stability and unity.

Concluding his appeal, Kehlon urges for committed efforts towards peace and justice, envisioning India as a model of love and resilience. He hopes Prime Minister Modi will address these grave concerns urgently. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

