Left Menu

RBI Shuts Doors on Imperial Urban Co-operative Bank

The Reserve Bank of India has revoked the license of Imperial Urban Co-operative Bank due to insufficient capital and bleak earning prospects. The Punjab Government has been asked to wind up the bank, impacting depositors who are protected by deposit insurance for amounts up to Rs 5 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:25 IST
RBI Shuts Doors on Imperial Urban Co-operative Bank
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken decisive action against Jalandhar's Imperial Urban Co-operative Bank, announcing the cancellation of its banking license due to inadequate capital and poor earning potential.

Following this decision, the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Punjab, has been urged to facilitate the bank's dissolution by appointing a liquidator.

Under liquidation, depositors will receive their insured amount of up to Rs 5 lakh from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), with 97.79% eligible for full recompense.

As of January 31, 2025, the DICGC has disbursed Rs 5.41 crore in insured deposits.

RBI's justification highlights the bank's financial instability, inability to fulfil depositor payments, and potential public interest detriment if operations continued.

Consequently, the Imperial Urban Co-operative Bank is barred from conducting banking activities, including accepting or repaying deposits, effective immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025