Left Menu

Swiss Financial Regulator Enforces Liquidation of MBaer Merchant Bank

FINMA orders the liquidation of MBaer Merchant Bank AG following sanctions violations related to Iran, Russia, and Venezuela. The bank failed to implement adequate anti-money laundering measures, exposing the Swiss financial system to high risks. The enforcement follows the withdrawal of the bank's appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:14 IST
Swiss Financial Regulator Enforces Liquidation of MBaer Merchant Bank

In a decisive move, Swiss financial regulator FINMA has enforced the liquidation of MBaer Merchant Bank AG. The development comes after the bank violated international sanctions involving Iran, Russia, and Venezuela.

FINMA had previously concluded enforcement proceedings against the bank, determining it lacked adequate anti-money laundering procedures. The bank's actions allowed clients to circumvent asset freezes, significantly increasing risks to the Swiss financial sector.

The liquidation order took effect after MBaer withdrew its appeal against FINMA's measures. FINMA described the case as extremely serious, emphasizing the need for proper organizational conduct to safeguard the Swiss financial centre from high risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
There was a time when India was only a consumer of new tech; now we are not just developing them but also setting standards: PM Modi.

There was a time when India was only a consumer of new tech; now we are not ...

 India
2
Wild Animal Attacks in Maharashtra: The Growing Human-Tiger Conflict

Wild Animal Attacks in Maharashtra: The Growing Human-Tiger Conflict

 India
3
Centuries of slavery, imported ideologies had instilled a feeling of inferiority and a belief that we are uneducated and followers: PM Modi.

Centuries of slavery, imported ideologies had instilled a feeling of inferio...

 India
4
Congress not just shed clothes at AI summit, but also exposed its own incapabilities in front of foreign guests: PM Modi.

Congress not just shed clothes at AI summit, but also exposed its own incapa...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026