Government Defends Waqf Amendment Act 2025 Amid Controversy

The Central government has firmly defended the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 in the Supreme Court, arguing that the legislation does not infringe upon fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution. The government's preliminary affidavit contends that the amendments are designed solely to regulate secular aspects of property management, thus preserving religious freedoms under Articles 25 and 26.

The affidavit urges the court not to intervene by staying any provisions, emphasizing that constitutional courts customarily refrain from halting statutory provisions. The government's stance highlights that the withdrawal of statutory protection from a Waqf-by-user does not impede the Muslim community's ability to establish a Waqf.

Furthermore, the filing claims a "deliberate, purposeful and intentionally misleading narrative" has been constructed to suggest that Waqfs lacking supporting documents will be adversely affected. This narrative, the government asserts, is unfounded and misleading. The requirement for a Waqf-by-user is simply registration as of April 8, 2025, a mandate that has long been in place.

