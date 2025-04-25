Left Menu

Government Defends Waqf Amendment Act 2025 Amid Controversy

The Central government defended the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 in the Supreme Court, asserting it doesn't violate fundamental rights. The amendments focus on management and secular aspects, not religious freedoms. The affidavit counters claims of misleading narratives and ensures registration standards remain unchanged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:32 IST
Government Defends Waqf Amendment Act 2025 Amid Controversy
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central government has firmly defended the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 in the Supreme Court, arguing that the legislation does not infringe upon fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution. The government's preliminary affidavit contends that the amendments are designed solely to regulate secular aspects of property management, thus preserving religious freedoms under Articles 25 and 26.

The affidavit urges the court not to intervene by staying any provisions, emphasizing that constitutional courts customarily refrain from halting statutory provisions. The government's stance highlights that the withdrawal of statutory protection from a Waqf-by-user does not impede the Muslim community's ability to establish a Waqf.

Furthermore, the filing claims a "deliberate, purposeful and intentionally misleading narrative" has been constructed to suggest that Waqfs lacking supporting documents will be adversely affected. This narrative, the government asserts, is unfounded and misleading. The requirement for a Waqf-by-user is simply registration as of April 8, 2025, a mandate that has long been in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025