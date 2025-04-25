AIIMS Bhubaneswar Ushers in New Era with Eastern India's First Robotic Knee Replacement Facility

AIIMS Bhubaneswar has unveiled a pioneering Robotic Knee Replacement facility, cementing its status as the first government healthcare facility in Eastern India to offer such advanced services. The Orthopaedics Department successfully performed the inaugural surgery on a 66-year-old woman, accentuating the hospital's capacity for precise and innovative procedures.

Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas hailed the achievement, underscoring the facility's role in democratizing access to advanced healthcare technology. "Robo-assisted surgeries are transformative, and through government initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, they're now accessible to all," Dr. Biswas asserted.

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda recently inaugurated AIIMS Bhubaneswar's Central Research Laboratory. The lab aims to amplify the research prowess of the institution and foster advancements in medical discoveries. Additionally, Nadda laid the foundation stone for a Multi-utility Block, further promoting the institute's academic and community engagement initiatives. These developments complement the launch of a new website and the inauguration of the EHS Clinic and AMRIT Pharmacy, enhancing public access to health services.

