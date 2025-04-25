Global Markets React to Mixed Signals: Earnings, Trade Negotiations, and Tariff Drama
Wall Street shows modest losses as markets open, despite a broad rebound this week spurred by strong corporate earnings and hopes for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. Alphabet shares jumped 5% on strong profits, while Intel shares fell. Global markets displayed mixed responses amid trade negotiations and tariff discussions.
Wall Street signaled modest losses as markets opened on Friday, with futures for major indices reflecting a slight downturn. This comes after three consecutive days of market gains, driven by positive corporate earnings and optimism about potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.
Alphabet shares experienced a 5% surge following a report of a 50% profit increase, highlighting contrasting fortunes as the tech giant navigates competitive and legal challenges amid global trade uncertainties. On the other hand, Intel shares dropped 6.8% premarket after setting conservative guidance for 2025 amid economic uncertainties.
Meanwhile, global markets portrayed a varied performance, with European indices posting gains while major Asian markets showed mixed results. Concerns over President Trump's tariff policies continue to contribute to market volatility, alongside bubbling trade talk rumors between the US and China. In commodity trading, crude oil prices fell as traders reacted to shifting market dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
