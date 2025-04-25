Left Menu

Global Markets React to Mixed Signals: Earnings, Trade Negotiations, and Tariff Drama

Wall Street shows modest losses as markets open, despite a broad rebound this week spurred by strong corporate earnings and hopes for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. Alphabet shares jumped 5% on strong profits, while Intel shares fell. Global markets displayed mixed responses amid trade negotiations and tariff discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:21 IST
Global Markets React to Mixed Signals: Earnings, Trade Negotiations, and Tariff Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street signaled modest losses as markets opened on Friday, with futures for major indices reflecting a slight downturn. This comes after three consecutive days of market gains, driven by positive corporate earnings and optimism about potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Alphabet shares experienced a 5% surge following a report of a 50% profit increase, highlighting contrasting fortunes as the tech giant navigates competitive and legal challenges amid global trade uncertainties. On the other hand, Intel shares dropped 6.8% premarket after setting conservative guidance for 2025 amid economic uncertainties.

Meanwhile, global markets portrayed a varied performance, with European indices posting gains while major Asian markets showed mixed results. Concerns over President Trump's tariff policies continue to contribute to market volatility, alongside bubbling trade talk rumors between the US and China. In commodity trading, crude oil prices fell as traders reacted to shifting market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025