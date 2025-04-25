Left Menu

Revolutionizing Agriculture: How Remote Sensing is Transforming Himachal Pradesh's Rural Economy

Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar highlights the importance of remote sensing technology in advancing the agricultural sector. The state government is investing in innovative projects like the Him Krishi Yojana to enhance rural economy and support farmers with initiatives like the Himachal Pradesh Crop Diversification Promotion Project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Remote sensing technology holds the potential to revolutionize agriculture in Himachal Pradesh, according to Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar. Speaking at a training program for agricultural officers at the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing in Dehradun, Kumar emphasized its role in addressing farm sector challenges.

The minister announced several government initiatives aimed at bolstering the rural economy, notably the Him Krishi Yojana. Clusters across the state have begun implementing activities under this scheme. A notable investment includes Rs 154 crore for the Himachal Pradesh Crop Diversification Promotion Project, focusing on agricultural mechanization and modern technology.

The Himachal Pradesh government has also set a support price for turmeric cultivated by natural methods, valuing it at Rs 90 per kilogram. Kumar praised the Dehradun institute's training programs, expressing optimism over the growing collaboration between remote sensing technology and the state's agricultural development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

