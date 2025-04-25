Left Menu

Uttarakhand Speeds Up Pakistani Citizen Identification Post Pahalgam Attack

Following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expedited the identification of Pakistani citizens in the state. Measures, decided during a recent Security Committee meeting, include suspending visa services and ensuring prompt repatriation of Pakistani nationals residing in the region.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced the acceleration of identifying Pakistani citizens in the state, a move precipitated by the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. This initiative forms part of a comprehensive security response strategized during a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting that included Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Chief Minister instructed the Director General of Police to act swiftly in identifying Pakistani nationals in Uttarakhand, pushing for their immediate repatriation. These instructions align with the Ministry of External Affairs' new directives concerning visas for Pakistani citizens. Additional Secretary Home, Nivedita Kukreti, highlighted in a communication to various police officials that visa services have been suspended in light of the April 22 incident.

The letter from the Ministry of External Affairs, which has been shared with key police figures, indicates that all currently valid visas for Pakistani nationals will be annulled by April 27, 2025. Meanwhile, medical visas will remain valid until April 29, 2025. However, this cancellation does not extend to holders of long-term visas, diplomatic, or official visas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

