NIA Raids Uncover Pakistan-Linked Smuggling Network

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) intensified its crackdown on international smuggling networks by conducting raids at 18 locations spread across Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Karnataka. The effort, aimed at dismantling an operation allegedly supported by Pakistan-backed Khalistani operatives, led to the seizure of various electronic devices and potentially incriminating materials, the agency announced on Friday.

These strategic searches were part of an ongoing investigation registered by the anti-terror agency last December, focusing on cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling and the radicalization of individuals in India. The NIA's findings suggest that suspects, aligned with banned groups, are conspiring via social media and maintaining communication with foreign handlers suspected to be Pro-Khalistani Elements (PKEs).

The probe has already led to charges against several individuals, including a recent filing linked to the Neemrana hotel firing case. This involved Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dala, operating from Canada. The agency's second supplementary chargesheet, filed in Jaipur, names additional accused. The case continues to unfold as Rajasthan Police's initial charges widen under the NIA's oversight. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)