Vice President Sets New Academic Agenda at Nilgiri Conference
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated a Vice-Chancellors' conference in Nilgiri, highlighting the role of visionary leaders in education. Dhankhar praised Tamil Nadu's Governor, underscored the importance of adapting to rapid global changes, and advocated for the National Education Policy's holistic adoption, emphasizing India's linguistic heritage and innovation in education.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar initiated a pivotal conference for Vice-Chancellors across state, central, and private universities in Nilgiri. During the event, Dhankhar lauded Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's dedication to educational development, citing his adherence to constitutional duties as a catalyst for organizing such significant conferences.
Addressing academic leaders, Dhankhar emphasized the importance of visionary leadership, equating modern Vice-Chancellors' potential with renowned leaders of India's educational past. He stressed the need for adaptability amidst rapid global technological shifts, urging collaboration over isolated efforts in tackling faculty-related challenges and implementing innovative strategies.
Dhankhar highlighted the transformative potential of India's National Education Policy, which prioritizes multidisciplinary learning and cultural alignment with India's rich linguistic diversity. He reinforced the importance of continued innovation and open-minded discourse in academic institutions, celebrating Tamil Nadu's historical contribution to education and its role in fostering India's linguistic legacy.
