A United Front for Donkey Conservation: African Leaders Draft Continental Strategy

In an unprecedented continental gathering, a Technical Working Group (TWG) composed of representatives from Regional Economic Communities (RECs), African Union Member States, and international animal welfare organizations met in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, from April 7 to 11, 2025. Their mission was clear: initiate the formulation of the first-ever Pan-African Donkey Strategy under the guidance of the African Union – InterAfrican Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR). This initiative follows an Executive Decision ratified by the African Union’s Heads of State and Government, signaling urgent intervention in the face of a dramatic decline in Africa’s donkey populations.

Opening Ceremony: Uniting Voices for a Shared Cause

The write-shop officially commenced with a vibrant opening session hosted by the Government of Burkina Faso, represented by the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Resources, and Fisheries (MRAH). Keynote remarks emphasized Africa's dependence on donkeys for rural livelihoods and the devastating consequences of unregulated trade.

Speakers included the Director of AU-IBAR, the Director of Veterinary Services of Burkina Faso, representatives from IGAD/ICPALD speaking on behalf of other RECs, and the International Coalition for Working Equines (ICWE). All echoed a common theme: protecting donkeys is essential not only for animal welfare but also for preserving livelihoods and promoting sustainable development.

The Strategic Framework: A Response to Crisis

The core of the workshop focused on translating the aspirations of the Executive Decision into a comprehensive strategy. The document under development is envisioned to address the unchecked slaughter of donkeys for their skins—a trade that has grown rapidly, driven by international demand, and is now undermining rural economies and ecological balances.

Key objectives of the proposed strategy include:

Mitigating socio-economic and animal welfare impacts linked to the donkey skin trade. Integrating donkeys into national livestock strategies, investment plans, and rural development programs. Improving welfare standards and boosting productivity through veterinary support and infrastructure. Promoting sustainable value chains, encouraging research on breeding and conservation. Establishing a continentally coordinated program, mobilizing resources and aligning regional efforts.

Voices from the Ground: Status Reports and Realities

Delegates presented regional reports on donkey populations and slaughter rates. The data painted a bleak picture: widespread population collapse, particularly in East and West Africa, where community dependence on donkeys is highest.

The most vulnerable groups, especially women in rural communities, were highlighted as disproportionately affected. For many, donkeys are indispensable for water fetching, farming, and market access. Their loss significantly burdens household labor and reduces economic opportunities.

Challenges Exposed: Barriers to Progress

Participants identified several cross-cutting obstacles hampering donkey conservation efforts:

Fragile or non-existent policy and legal frameworks.

Poor enforcement of animal welfare and trade regulations.

Weak veterinary services, with limited access to treatment and disease surveillance.

Absence of formal breeding programs and genetic preservation initiatives.

These structural weaknesses have made it easier for illicit actors to exploit donkey populations with minimal oversight.

Consensus and Calls to Action: What Must Be Done

The TWG reached consensus on several priority actions necessary for the success of the strategy:

Strengthening regional coordination through harmonized policies and shared monitoring systems.

Improving data collection to inform policymaking and ensure evidence-based interventions.

Mainstreaming donkey welfare into broader animal health and agricultural policy frameworks.

Launching educational campaigns to foster community awareness and reduce exploitation.

Supporting ethical breeding to preserve rare indigenous donkey breeds and genetic diversity.

Encouraging market diversification, including donkey-friendly tourism, transportation services, and value-added products beyond skin and milk.

Animal welfare organizations were applauded for their role in community training, veterinary outreach, and their ongoing advocacy for humane treatment and sustainable use.

Looking Ahead: A Strategy in the Making

By the end of the four-day gathering, the TWG produced a preliminary draft of the Pan-African Donkey Strategy. This document will be disseminated across AU technical platforms for wider input and validation. Stakeholders from national governments, research institutions, private sectors, and civil society will all have an opportunity to contribute before finalization.

The strategy will be submitted to the African Union’s Specialized Technical Committee (STC) and, if endorsed, will proceed to the Assembly of Heads of State and Government for adoption.

Once ratified, AU-IBAR will spearhead the coordination of its implementation, paving the way for a landmark moment in African animal resource management and community resilience.

Turning the Tide for Africa’s Donkeys

The Pan-African Donkey Strategy represents a critical step toward reversing the current trend of neglect and exploitation. With a united vision, cross-sectoral collaboration, and a people-centered approach, Africa has an opportunity to lead the world in the ethical treatment and sustainable management of donkeys.

The commitment shown in Ouagadougou marks not just a policy milestone—but a moral one.