Delhi HC Grants CBI Two-Day Custody of Prosecutor in Corruption Probe

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) two days of police custody for prosecutor Anil Tanwar and two others accused in a corruption case. This decision came after a lower court had declined the agency's request for custodial remand, prompting the CBI to appeal the order.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna granted the CBI the authority to take Anil Kumar Tanwar, Avnish Kumar, and Jyotimon Dethan into custody. They are to be presented before the CBI court on Monday. The agency had initially sought a 10-day remand to delve deeper into allegations of widespread corruption.

Defense lawyers, led by Harsh Sharma and Lakshay Parashar, opposed the CBI's petition, citing lack of grounds for remand. Special CBI judge Mukesh Kumar had earlier refused the request, stating that the agency's reasons were insufficient. The CBI argued that custody was crucial to unravel a conspiracy spanning various agencies, which the judge allegedly overlooked. The agency insists the order not only lacked legal grounding but impeded an essential investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)