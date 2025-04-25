Left Menu

Delhi HC Grants CBI Two-Day Custody of Prosecutor in Corruption Probe

The Delhi High Court has granted CBI two days police custody of prosecutor Anil Tanwar and two others in a corruption case, overturning a previous court's denial. The CBI aims to investigate further amid allegations of a large-scale conspiracy involving multiple departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:42 IST
Delhi HC Grants CBI Two-Day Custody of Prosecutor in Corruption Probe
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) two days of police custody for prosecutor Anil Tanwar and two others accused in a corruption case. This decision came after a lower court had declined the agency's request for custodial remand, prompting the CBI to appeal the order.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna granted the CBI the authority to take Anil Kumar Tanwar, Avnish Kumar, and Jyotimon Dethan into custody. They are to be presented before the CBI court on Monday. The agency had initially sought a 10-day remand to delve deeper into allegations of widespread corruption.

Defense lawyers, led by Harsh Sharma and Lakshay Parashar, opposed the CBI's petition, citing lack of grounds for remand. Special CBI judge Mukesh Kumar had earlier refused the request, stating that the agency's reasons were insufficient. The CBI argued that custody was crucial to unravel a conspiracy spanning various agencies, which the judge allegedly overlooked. The agency insists the order not only lacked legal grounding but impeded an essential investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025