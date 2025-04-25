Left Menu

Record Refunds and Robust Growth: The 2024-25 Direct Tax Collection Performance

The net direct tax collection for the 2024-25 fiscal grew by 13.57% to over Rs 22.26 lakh crore, slightly missing revised targets. The growth occurred despite record refunds of Rs 4.76 lakh crore, a 26.04% increase. Corporate and non-corporate taxes showed notable growth, with tax buoyancy at 1.57.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:48 IST
Record Refunds and Robust Growth: The 2024-25 Direct Tax Collection Performance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The net direct tax collection for the 2024-25 fiscal year increased by 13.57% to more than Rs 22.26 lakh crore, according to official data released on Friday. Despite missing the revised target, this growth was achieved while delivering the highest-ever refunds, marking a milestone in tax performance.

Initially, the government had set a target of Rs 22.07 lakh crore for direct taxes, which was later revised to Rs 22.37 lakh crore. Direct taxes cover contributions from corporate and non-corporate entities, including individuals and other legal entities. The gross collection for the year ended March 31 was Rs 27.02 lakh crore, a 15.59% increase compared to the previous fiscal.

The tax department issued a record Rs 4,76,743 crore in refunds, a 26.04% rise from the previous fiscal's refunds. Officials noted that the department achieved high collection numbers while maintaining commitments to transparency and fairness in processing taxpayers' refunds and claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025