Delhi CM Gupta Inspects Development, Announces Stringent Visa Measures Post Terror Attack

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Shalimar Bagh in North-West Delhi on Saturday to review ongoing development projects. Addressing the residents, she extended condolences to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, noting the somber mood across the nation. "Right now, nobody feels like celebrating or inaugurating projects," she remarked, emphasizing the nationwide grief.

In light of the attack, CM Gupta announced the launch of several infrastructure initiatives aimed at improving living conditions in slum areas and underdeveloped blocks. This includes pipeline installations, street and drain construction, and road repairs. "The lack of water is a significant issue in Delhi," she stated, highlighting active efforts to lay new pipelines and enhance public infrastructure.

Gupta reaffirmed her dedication to the welfare of slum residents, revealing plans for the elevation of pathways, waste area sanitization, and road construction. Furthermore, she introduced a cooperative initiative involving the Delhi Development Authority, the Public Works Department, and the Haryana government to address long-standing regional neglect. The joint efforts aim to create a cleaner and more livable environment.

On another note, CM Gupta announced that the Ministry of Home Affairs has revoked all visas issued to Pakistani nationals, excluding medical, diplomatic, and long-term visas, effective April 27, 2025. Following the announcement, Gupta ensured the Delhi government's commitment to strict compliance and the monitoring of any violations. The decision follows the deadly Pahalgam attack, which resulted in 25 Indian and one Nepali tourist fatalities.

The retaliatory measures against Pakistani citizens also respond to heightened security concerns in the wake of terrorist assaults, echoing the severe impact felt nationwide after the tragic Pahalgam and earlier Pulwama attacks. The government remains vigilant to address these critical security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)