Left Menu

Trump Administration Sets Record in Visa Revocations Amid Immigration Crackdown

In 2025, the Trump administration revoked over 100,000 visas, including 8,000 student visas, as part of its immigration policy aimed at protecting the US from foreign nationals posing security risks. A significant increase accompanied by enhanced vetting and screening processes marks a focus on national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:44 IST
Trump Administration Sets Record in Visa Revocations Amid Immigration Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move reflecting its hardline immigration stance, the Trump administration revoked more than 100,000 visas in 2025, setting a new record. This unprecedented action targets foreign nationals deemed a threat to public safety, with a focus on those involved in criminal activities.

The State Department, in a recent announcement, highlighted the revocation of over 8,000 student visas and 2,500 specialized visas, primarily for individuals facing criminal charges in the US. The Continuous Vetting Centre is central to these efforts, ensuring that visas for those breaking American laws are swiftly revoked.

This intensified immigration crackdown includes enhanced vetting for H-1B visas, with social media checks leading to delayed interview processes. The administration underscores that a US visa is a privilege, not a right, reiterating its commitment to safeguarding national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA: A United Alliance Under Modi's Vision

NDA: A United Alliance Under Modi's Vision

 India
2
Kerala High Court Orders Vigilant Probe into Shrine Fund Misappropriation Scandal

Kerala High Court Orders Vigilant Probe into Shrine Fund Misappropriation Sc...

 India
3
Beyond Degrees: Nurturing Future Leaders in Jammu and Kashmir

Beyond Degrees: Nurturing Future Leaders in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
4
Czech Powerhouse: Czechoslovak Group's Global Defense Expansion

Czech Powerhouse: Czechoslovak Group's Global Defense Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026