Trump Administration Sets Record in Visa Revocations Amid Immigration Crackdown

In a bold move reflecting its hardline immigration stance, the Trump administration revoked more than 100,000 visas in 2025, setting a new record. This unprecedented action targets foreign nationals deemed a threat to public safety, with a focus on those involved in criminal activities.

The State Department, in a recent announcement, highlighted the revocation of over 8,000 student visas and 2,500 specialized visas, primarily for individuals facing criminal charges in the US. The Continuous Vetting Centre is central to these efforts, ensuring that visas for those breaking American laws are swiftly revoked.

This intensified immigration crackdown includes enhanced vetting for H-1B visas, with social media checks leading to delayed interview processes. The administration underscores that a US visa is a privilege, not a right, reiterating its commitment to safeguarding national security.

