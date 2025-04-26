India Tightens Borders: Pakistani Nationals Ordered to Exit Post-Pahalgam Attack
Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India's central government has ordered the expulsion of Pakistani nationals, revoking visas and tightening border controls. Doda district administration has issued directives for Pakistani residents to leave, aligning with the government's national security measures.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move following the Pahalgam terror attack, Doda administration on Saturday invoked central government orders directing all Pakistani nationals residing in the district to exit the country. The directive mandates Pakistani nationals to contact the Foreigners' Registration Office and comply with specified timelines for their departure.
The directive, aligned with national security protocols, requires affected individuals to submit necessary documents to the Foreigners' Registration Office in Doda. This step is a part of broader countermeasures following the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, where 26 tourists tragically lost their lives.
In response to national security concerns, the central government has revoked most visa categories for Pakistani citizens. Only long-term, diplomatic, and official visas remain valid, effective April 27. Medical visas remain valid until April 29, as part of tightened regulations. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has instructed a nationwide sweep to expedite deportations, underscoring a shift in policy for enhanced border control.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as Islamabad Seeks Tehran's Cooperation Post-Killing of Pakistani Nationals
Diplomatic Tensions: South Africa and US at Odds Over Envoy Expulsion
Security Concerns or Political Strain? The Expulsion of Croatians from Serbia
Croatian Doctor Faces Expulsion from Serbia Amid Rising Tensions
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: France and Algeria Exchange Expulsions