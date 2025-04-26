India Tightens Borders: Pakistani Nationals Ordered to Exit Post-Pahalgam Attack

In a decisive move following the Pahalgam terror attack, Doda administration on Saturday invoked central government orders directing all Pakistani nationals residing in the district to exit the country. The directive mandates Pakistani nationals to contact the Foreigners' Registration Office and comply with specified timelines for their departure.

The directive, aligned with national security protocols, requires affected individuals to submit necessary documents to the Foreigners' Registration Office in Doda. This step is a part of broader countermeasures following the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, where 26 tourists tragically lost their lives.

In response to national security concerns, the central government has revoked most visa categories for Pakistani citizens. Only long-term, diplomatic, and official visas remain valid, effective April 27. Medical visas remain valid until April 29, as part of tightened regulations. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has instructed a nationwide sweep to expedite deportations, underscoring a shift in policy for enhanced border control.

(With inputs from agencies.)