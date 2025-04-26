Left Menu

Navigating Challenges: DGCA Issues Advisory in Wake of Pakistan Airspace Closure

In response to Pakistan's airspace closure for Indian flights, the DGCA has issued advisories for optimal passenger handling. Airlines must communicate routing changes, ensure onboard resources, and enhance customer support to manage extended flight times and potential delays.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Following Pakistan's recent decision to close its airspace to Indian carriers, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday released comprehensive guidelines to airlines aimed at improving passenger handling procedures. The document, accessed by ANI, highlights disruptions in international flight routes and necessitates airlines to adjust operations accordingly.

The guidelines mandate increased transparency in passenger communication, including pre-flight updates about rerouted flights and revised travel times. Airlines are instructed to proactively inform passengers of any technical stops required en route for refueling or operational purposes. These details should be clearly explained during check-in, at boarding gates, and through digital alerts.

Further measures include revising catering options based on extended block times, ensuring medical kits onboard are adequately stocked, and preparing ground staff to assist with potential travel disruptions. Airlines are also urged to coordinate seamlessly across departments to handle delays and provide compensation where necessary. Intra-departmental communication is crucial to manage operational challenges effectively.

