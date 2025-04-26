PM Modi Highlights Youth Inclusivity and Empowerment in Nation-Building

In a significant move aimed at promoting youth empowerment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an audience via video conference on Saturday. He distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to young individuals chosen to serve in various government departments under the Rozgar Mela initiative. PM Modi emphasized the importance of youth participation in fortifying India's economic system, internal security, and infrastructure development.

Addressing the newly appointed government employees, PM Modi urged them to uphold honesty in their duties as they contribute to India's ambitious goal of becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India). He underlined the inclusivity of India's youth as a cornerstone of its rapid development and global stature, promising increased focus on employment opportunities.

The Prime Minister lauded the achievements of women, particularly in bureaucratic, space, and scientific fields, and highlighted government efforts in empowering rural women through programs like Bank Sakhi and Self-Help Groups. More than 90 lakh Self-Help Groups support over 10 crore women with enhanced financial backing. Furthermore, he announced the upcoming World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025) in Mumbai, as an avenue for young creators to explore new opportunities.

