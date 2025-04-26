Left Menu

RLD Leader Malook Nagar Slams Pakistan's Terror Ties

RLD leader Malook Nagar criticized Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, saying India's Muslims are capable of defeating Pakistan. His response came after Pakistan's Defence Minister admitted to supporting terrorist groups. India announced diplomatic measures against Pakistan in light of these revelations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 12:32 IST
RLD leader Malook Nagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Malook Nagar delivered a scathing rebuke to Pakistan, alighting on its assertion of complicity in supporting terrorist factions. Just days after the terror strike in Pahalgam, which left 26 dead, Nagar vehemently stated that India's Muslim community could independently counter Pakistan.

Nagar's comments arose following an admission by Pakistan's Defence Minister, who conceded the nation's involvement in bolstering terrorism. 'The whole world stands with India,' Nagar remarked, projecting a global solidarity against Pakistan's actions. He elaborated on ANI, highlighting a united front anticipated in future confrontations with Pakistan.

Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khwaja Asif, confessed to Pakistan's history of assisting terror groups during a Sky News dialogue. In light of these revelations, India imposed several diplomatic actions, including closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari and suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani citizens. Furthermore, India decided to put a halt to the Indus Waters Treaty, an agreement signed in 1960.

