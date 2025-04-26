Left Menu

India's Manufacturing Mission: Unleashing Youth Potential

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a new manufacturing mission aimed at advancing 'Make in India', boosting MSMEs, and creating employment opportunities for the youth. The initiative includes financial support through Rs 5 lakh credit cards for small enterprises. Inland water transport achievements were also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 12:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/@BJP4India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address via video conference, highlighted the government's new manufacturing mission initiative outlined in the Union Budget. The mission is designed to propel the 'Make in India' campaign and offers Indian youth the chance to produce goods that align with global benchmarks.

During his address, which also saw the distribution of over 51,000 appointment letters to young appointees through the Rozgar Mela, Modi emphasized how the mission aims to bolster the country's small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and entrepreneurs, creating fresh employment prospects. He pointed out that this era is ripe with opportunities for the nation's youth.

Modi further elaborated on several government decisions, such as increased investment and turnover limits for MSMEs, and the introduction of tailored credit cards with Rs 5 lakh limits for registered small businesses. Moreover, achievements in inland water transport were underscored, noting a significant rise in cargo movement and the expansion of national waterways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

