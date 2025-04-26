Left Menu

India's Youth Propel Towards Viksit Bharat at Rozgar Mela

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu praised the Rozgar Mela initiative in Visakhapatnam, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed over 51,000 appointment letters. This effort reflects India's potential as a leader in youth empowerment, furthering the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 through swift job placements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 12:42 IST
India's Youth Propel Towards Viksit Bharat at Rozgar Mela
Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu attended the Rozgar Mela in Visakhapatnam, praising India's effective utilization of youth energy. This initiative, orchestrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, facilitates employment for young individuals by significantly reducing the recruitment process timeframe.

Addressing attendees, Naidu highlighted the reduction in hiring time for central government jobs from four years to one, under Modi's leadership. He emphasized the youth's excitement to join the workforce, particularly those from rural and lower-middle-class backgrounds, realizing their dreams of government employment.

Prime Minister Modi, having distributed over 51,000 appointment letters during the event, articulated the roles of young recruits in bolstering economic strengths, internal security, and infrastructure development as part of the vision for Viksit Bharat. The Rozgar Mela serves as a critical initiative for fostering youth participation in nation-building.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

