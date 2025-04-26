India's Youth Empowerment: Transformative Growth Under Modi's Leadership

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted the remarkable growth of educational institutions in India, citing the establishment of numerous medical colleges and IITs. This emphasis came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, recognizing India's youth as central to its development. The PM also distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to new government employees.

At the Rozgar Mela event in Gwalior, where new job recruits received their appointment letters, Scindia lauded the Prime Minister's vision and the inspiration it harnessed. "Today's event is a testament to the energy and hope the Prime Minister's speech has instilled. The youth, numbering 51,236, have been invigorated anew," Scindia stated, underscoring the significance of citizens in nation-building.

Scindia further elaborated on the PM's strategic national objectives, emphasizing India's trajectory towards global prominence under Modi's leadership. He stressed the need for citizens to contribute sacrifices to achieve these targets, reflecting on the crucial role of educational advancements over the past decade in shaping a promising future for India's youth.

