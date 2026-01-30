Left Menu

PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of deceased in West Bengal fire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Ministers National Relief Fund PMNRF for the next of kin of those who died in a fire at Anandapur in West Bengal and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 19:56 IST
PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of deceased in West Bengal fire
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who died in a fire at Anandapur in West Bengal and Rs 50,000 for the injured. The fire, which broke out on the night of January 26, reduced two godowns and a momo manufacturing unit at Anandapur in the South 24 Parganas district, on the outskirts of Kolkata, to ashes. ''The recent fire mishap in Anandapur, West Bengal is very tragic and saddening. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,'' PM Modi said in a post on 'X'. The police said 21 body parts, including partially burnt and skeletal remains, have been recovered so far from the site. The total number of missing persons reported is 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026