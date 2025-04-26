Left Menu

Unveiling Terror: Intelligence Agencies List 14 Local Operatives in J&K

In response to rising tensions after a terror attack in Pahalgam, intelligence agencies have identified 14 local terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. These operatives support Pakistani terror outfits like Hizbul Mujahideen and LeT. Security efforts have intensified to dismantle networks enabling cross-border terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 15:27 IST
National Security Guard (NSG) and Paramilitary personnel stand guard outside Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police Headquarter - Police Control Room (Photo/ANI)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major tactical revelation, intelligence agencies have identified 14 local terrorists actively aiding operations in Jammu and Kashmir, raising alarm amid ongoing security challenges following the Pahalgam attack.

These individuals, aged 20 to 40, are reportedly assisting foreign terror groups, including Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), by providing logistical and strategic support. The affiliations breakdown to three with Hizbul Mujahideen, eight with LeT, and three with JeM.

The list, comprising names such as Adil Rehman Dentoo and Asif Ahmed Sheikh, is under intensive scrutiny. Each identified operative holds significant roles within their respective outfits, underscoring the urgent focus to disrupt their networks in tightening national security measures.

The April 22 Pahalgam attack, where 26 tourists fell victim to gunmen—three reportedly Pakistani—has accelerated the need to dismantle the cross-border terror nexus. Senior officials indicate this list is part of intelligence measures aimed at averting further threats and destabilizing terror logistics.

Investigators are probing links between the 14 identified individuals and the perpetrators of the Pahalgam assault, which LeT's proxy TRF claimed. High-value bounties on those involved reflect the authorities' intensified approach to counter-terrorism efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

