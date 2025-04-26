Left Menu

Visa Turmoil: Uncertain Future for Pakistani Hindu Refugees in Delhi

Pakistani Hindu refugees in Delhi face uncertainty after India revoked visas for Pakistani nationals amidst escalating tensions. Although Long Term Visas for Hindu Pakistanis remain valid, many fear for their future as their citizenship applications are still pending and visas are reviewed periodically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 16:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pakistani Hindu refugees residing in Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila are engulfed in uncertainty regarding their future after India temporarily suspended visa services for Pakistani nationals. Concerns soared when India announced all visas issued to Pakistani citizens would be revoked starting April 27, escalating existing tensions following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Despite clarifications that Long Term Visas for Hindu Pakistanis won't be affected, anxiety persists among refugees whose citizenship applications remain pending. Many families have lived in Delhi for years, periodically renewing visas. Recent police document verification drives added to unease, with officials aiming to ensure no illegal residency.

Refugees express fears about potential displacement. While some continue their lives in Delhi with hope, the overall atmosphere remains tense as the April 27 deadline looms. Government officials emphasize that those with appropriate documentation should not worry, but the refugees remain deeply concerned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

