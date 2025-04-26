Left Menu

India Amplifies Retaliation After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Sanjay Seth, MoS for Defence, justified the government's retaliatory actions following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. He emphasized that terrorists will face repercussions, while intelligence has identified 14 local operatives aiding Pakistani terror outfits, intensifying regional security efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 17:45 IST
India Amplifies Retaliation After Pahalgam Terror Attack
Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Sanjay Seth (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the devastating Pahalgam terror attack that took 26 lives, Sanjay Seth, the Minister of State for Defence, stated on Saturday that the government's retaliatory measures were justified. Speaking to ANI, Seth reiterated that all involved terrorists would face severe action.

"Every revengeable measure is warranted and should be exhaustively pursued. We vow retribution for each family tear shed. Terrorists will face justice. Both India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have global support against terrorism," he declared. The attack, which happened on April 22 at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, resulted in 25 Indian and one Nepalese citizen's deaths, injuring many others.

Concurrently, intelligence agencies have identified 14 local terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir, associated with Pakistani-backed groups: Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Jaish-e-Mohammed. These operatives are aiding by providing logistical and ground-level support. Security forces have intensified operations across South Kashmir to dismantle these networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025