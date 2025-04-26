India Amplifies Retaliation After Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the wake of the devastating Pahalgam terror attack that took 26 lives, Sanjay Seth, the Minister of State for Defence, stated on Saturday that the government's retaliatory measures were justified. Speaking to ANI, Seth reiterated that all involved terrorists would face severe action.

"Every revengeable measure is warranted and should be exhaustively pursued. We vow retribution for each family tear shed. Terrorists will face justice. Both India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have global support against terrorism," he declared. The attack, which happened on April 22 at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, resulted in 25 Indian and one Nepalese citizen's deaths, injuring many others.

Concurrently, intelligence agencies have identified 14 local terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir, associated with Pakistani-backed groups: Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Jaish-e-Mohammed. These operatives are aiding by providing logistical and ground-level support. Security forces have intensified operations across South Kashmir to dismantle these networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)