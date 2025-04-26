Empowering Justice: SOPs Launched on World DNA Day

On World DNA Day, a landmark event took place at the Police Headquarters in Panjim, Goa, where Dr Pinky Anand, former Additional Solicitor General of India, introduced groundbreaking Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the collection of forensic evidence. The SOPs are designed to bolster justice for survivors of gender-based violence. The occasion was graced by prominent figures including Alok Kumar, Director General of Police in Goa, Justice Bharti Dangre, and Justice Nivedita Mehta, among other distinguished guests.

The development of these SOPs stemmed from two pivotal workshops led by Dr Anand in Goa, focusing on improving judicial outcomes for victims through enhanced forensic evidence. Initiated in January 2024 with roundtable discussions, the approach adopted was notably victim-centric. This was supplemented by a comprehensive Forensics Workshop in December 2024 that brought together experts from various fields such as law enforcement, the medical community, prosecution, judiciary, and academia. The initiative examined all stages of forensic custody, ensuring robust evidence integrity from crime scene to courtroom.

Under the guidance of Dr Anand, the gathered professionals engaged in fruitful exchanges of best practices across their respective fields, resulting in a detailed SOP document enriched with legislative references. Dr Anand stressed the vital role of forensic science in achieving justice for victims of severe crimes, highlighting India's progress in forensic technology aligned with the country's new criminal laws. Her guidelines ensure evidence is collected and processed without contamination, maintaining its legal strength.

Praise was directed towards the initiative by Alok Kumar, the DGP of Goa, who acknowledged Goa's global status as a tourist destination and emphasized the importance of safety for both locals and visitors. Kumar expressed his commitment to incorporating these procedures, lauding Dr Anand's efforts in developing the guidelines with significant input from law enforcement.

Poonam Bharne, Director of Prosecution for Goa, reiterated the unwavering commitment of law enforcement to deliver justice to victims and enhance community safety. She highlighted Goa's success in uniting various professionals, including police, medical experts, civil representatives, and judicial figures, under the shared goal of optimizing forensic evidence collection.

Dr Lokesh Chauhan, Dean of the National Forensic Sciences University, hailed the SOPs as a milestone in the quest for justice for gender-based violence survivors, underscoring the imperative of standardized forensic processes in strengthening investigations and legal proceedings. Goa's adherence to exceptional standards in victim care and evidence handling remains unwavering.

