Pune Family Devastated by Pahalgam Terror Attack: Calls for Support

In a poignant encounter on Saturday, Union Minister JP Nadda visited the family of late Santosh Jagdale, a victim of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, at their Pune residence. Nadda expressed his condolences and assured the bereaved family of a decisive response against the perpetrators.

The attack claimed the lives of Santosh Jagdale and his brother, leaving their family devastated. Asawari Jagdale, Santosh's daughter, shared the traumatic experience of witnessing the fatal attack, highlighting the emotional and financial struggles that now loom over their household.

Efforts to provide support continue as Pragati Jagdale, Santosh's widow, appeals for government assistance. Meanwhile, intelligence agencies have pinpointed 14 local terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir allegedly aiding foreign operatives from Pakistan, raising concerns over future regional security.

