Left Menu

IDFC First Bank Faces Profit Slump Amid Rising Provisions

IDFC First Bank reported a significant 58% drop in net profit to Rs 304 crore for Q4 2025, primarily due to increased provisions. Despite income growth, the lender faced a challenging fiscal year with net profit down 48% amid microfinance sector issues. A dividend of Rs 0.25 per share is proposed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 20:57 IST
IDFC First Bank Faces Profit Slump Amid Rising Provisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IDFC First Bank revealed a considerable downturn in its fourth-quarter financial performance, with net profit plummeting by 58 per cent to Rs 304 crore. The decline has been attributed to heightened provisions, the bank specified in its regulatory filings this Saturday.

In contrast, the private sector lender's total income witnessed an upswing, reaching Rs 11,308 crore, while interest income grew to Rs 9,413 crore. Despite the income growth, asset quality showed only slight improvement, with a marginal reduction in both gross and net non-performing asset ratios.

For the fiscal year FY25, IDFC First Bank saw its net profit fall by 48 per cent to Rs 1,525 crore, impacted largely by microfinance industry challenges. The bank's board has proposed a dividend of Rs 0.25 per share, pending shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025