28 Assam Rifles Honored for Stalwart Service and Humanitarian Initiatives

The Governor of Tripura has lauded the commendable achievements of 28 Assam Rifles by conferring the prestigious Unit Citation upon them. Recognized for their significant role in anti-narcotics operations, the unit has conducted over 60 successful operations, seizing contraband valued at over Rs 300 crore, thus weakening illegal drug syndicates and fortifying anti-drug initiatives like the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

Beyond their operational success, 28 Assam Rifles has extended its impact through humanitarian missions. They provided crucial support during the monsoon floods in August 2024 via Operation Jal Rahat, and have regularly organized medical camps in remote areas to deliver necessary healthcare services. Through civic action programs, they have uplifted underprivileged communities, exemplifying effective civil-military cooperation.

Furthering community integration, Assam Rifles Public Schools in collaboration with the Shillong Empathy Project, hosted the Empathy Art Festival in Shillong. This initiative engaged students in creative projects to foster empathy, a first step towards embedding empathy education in school curriculums, supporting the idea that empathy can be learned and shared.

(With inputs from agencies.)