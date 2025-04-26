Left Menu

BSF Bolsters Security Measures Post-Pahalgam Terror Attack

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the BSF has intensified border security and collaborated with intelligence agencies to thwart further threats. Meanwhile, in RS Pura, tributes were paid to victims, and extensive searches by Srinagar Police targeted terrorist associates, aiming to dismantle terrorist networks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 22:06 IST
BSF Deputy Inspector General Yogendra Singh Rathore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, the Border Security Force (BSF) is enhancing its border security measures. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Yogendra Singh Rathore emphasized the BSF's readiness in monitoring border areas to thwart further threats. Collaborating with the Police, Army, and intelligence agencies, comprehensive checkpoints are being set up to ensure stringent border security, he informed ANI.

Meanwhile, a somber tribute ceremony was held in RS Pura for victims of the Pahalgam attack, one of the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama strike. The ceremony, a beating retreat, marked respect for those who lost their lives amid heightened security efforts across the region.

In addition, Srinagar Police has conducted extensive searches in residences of suspected Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and terrorist associates of banned outfits. Supervised by officials, the operation yielded weapons, documents, and digital devices, contributing to ongoing investigations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. This endeavor is directed at dismantling the underlying terrorist framework in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

