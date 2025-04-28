Adi Kailash Awakens: PM Modi's Visit Sparks Tourism Boom in Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the Adi Kailash region has caught the world's attention, positioning the area as a burgeoning tourist hotspot. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami affirmed the government's dedication to enhancing tourist amenities following Modi's visit. During his trip on October 12, 2023, the Prime Minister paid respects at the sacred Parvatikund in Adi Kailash.

The significance of his visit was captured in a video shared by CM Dhami, featuring Modi in prayer and tourists lauding the region's improved facilities. A visitor expressed delight over the developments, noting, 'The work is really good, we are really enjoying it,' while another highlighted the improved road conditions that draw more tourists. A patron attributed the flood of facilities to Modi's visit, 'After Modi ji came, a lot of facilities also came.'

PM Modi's engagement extended beyond the religious; he interacted with the locals and offered blessings to the elderly in Gunji village, Pithoragarh district. His visit also included time with Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel, underscoring solidarity and security. Called a 'replica' of Mount Kailash, Adi Kailash holds profound religious value, with sites like Parvati Lake and Gauri Kund drawing pilgrims annually, celebrated for their mythological and spiritual connections.

