Tourism Hit in Jammu After Pahalgam Attack, Industry Faces Booking Cancellations

Following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, tourism in Jammu faces challenges as 35% of bookings are cancelled. Rakesh Wazir, Katra's hotel association president, urges a change in perception about safety in Jammu. Meanwhile, a man is arrested for impersonating a porter at Vaishno Devi. Security concerns persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 10:30 IST
Rakesh Wazir, president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association in Katra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the aftermath of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the tourism sector in the Union territory of Jammu is experiencing a severe downturn. Rakesh Wazir, president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association in Katra, reported that the influx of visitors has significantly declined, with around 35% of reservations being cancelled.

Speaking on the situation, Wazir emphasized that areas like Katra have remained peaceful and safe, urging for a shift in public perception. He stated, "The incident occurred far from Katra, and Jammu and Kashmir's safety record remains intact. It's time people update their perceptions of the region."

Meanwhile, law enforcement arrested a man impersonating a registered porter at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. Identified as Mast Ali, the accused was operating without the necessary authorization, violating orders from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate. The tragic loss of 26 lives in the terrorist attack has led to increased diplomatic tensions in the region.

