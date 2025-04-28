Manipur on Alert: IEDs Defused and Arrests Made Amid Tense Situation

Manipur Police confirmed a tense yet controlled atmosphere in the state as security teams conducted extensive search operations across vulnerable districts, leading to the defusal of six Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in T Minou village, Tengnoupal district on April 26.

The operations resulted in the arrest of two KCP members identified as Shagolshem Lemba Meitei and Shagolshem Romen Meitei from Imphal East district. Additionally, the police seized a four-wheeler, mobile phones, and wallets. Another operation uncovered seven stolen vehicles, and tinted glasses were removed from 207 vehicles.

A prior search on April 25 led to the seizure of drugs and communication devices in Thoubal District. Manipur Police advised the public against spreading unverified rumors, highlighting legal consequences for social media misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)