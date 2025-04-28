Manipur on Alert: IEDs Defused and Arrests Made Amid Tense Situation
The Manipur Police reported that the situation remains tense but controlled. Security operations led to IED recoveries and arrests of KCP members. Vehicles suspected to be stolen were also seized, and public cautioned against spreading rumors. Efforts continue to secure NH-2 for essential goods transportation.
Manipur Police confirmed a tense yet controlled atmosphere in the state as security teams conducted extensive search operations across vulnerable districts, leading to the defusal of six Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in T Minou village, Tengnoupal district on April 26.
The operations resulted in the arrest of two KCP members identified as Shagolshem Lemba Meitei and Shagolshem Romen Meitei from Imphal East district. Additionally, the police seized a four-wheeler, mobile phones, and wallets. Another operation uncovered seven stolen vehicles, and tinted glasses were removed from 207 vehicles.
A prior search on April 25 led to the seizure of drugs and communication devices in Thoubal District. Manipur Police advised the public against spreading unverified rumors, highlighting legal consequences for social media misinformation.
