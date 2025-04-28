Left Menu

Reliance Industries Shares Surge as Profits Rise

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd experienced a significant surge, climbing nearly 4 percent on news of a 2.4 percent rise in its March quarter net profit. The conglomerate reported increased earnings driven by retail rationalization and telecom margin improvements, despite challenges in the oil and petrochemical sectors.

  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd soared nearly 4 percent on Monday following the company's announcement of a 2.4 percent increase in its March quarter net profit.

Trading at Rs 1,346.90 on the BSE and Rs 1,347 on the NSE, the stock emerged as the top performer among Sensex and Nifty firms.

The profit rise was primarily buoyed by telecommunications and retail sectors, counteracting a dip in oil and petrochemicals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

